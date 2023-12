December 12, 2023, Malaga (Andalusia, Spain, Spain: Several people enjoy sunbathing on the beach of Malagueta, where the heat today has exceeded the record in December in Malaga reaching 26 degrees being very high for the time of year and where the forecast for this Tuesday is touching 30 degrees in places like the Guadalhorce Valley on December 12, 2023 in Malaga, Andalusia...DECEMBER 12;2023..Álex Zea / Europa Press..12/12/2023,Image: 828846786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * Spain Rights OUT *, Model Release: no