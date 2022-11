Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Zharadat Agueva of Chechen Republic as Elena Alekseeva of Stray Oskol sits at left, during a meeting with mothers of military personnel serving in the special military operation ahead of Mother's Day at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Mother's Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of November.,Image: 740202714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Vladimir Putin