Italian Air Force multirole combat aircraft F35 during exercise Falcon Strike 2022, in Amendola, Italy, 21 November 2022 (issued 22 November 2022). F35s From Italy, U.S. and The Netherlands Train Together during Falcon Strike 2022 an Italian Air Force training exercise which focuses on fifth and fourth-generation integration between NATO Allies operating the advanced F35A Lightning II stealth fighter. During Falcon Strike, Hecker will also host the F35 European Air Chiefs Meeting, which brings together fifth-generation Allies to discuss F35 interoperability, opportunities, and challenges in a dynamic theater. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI ITALY OUT