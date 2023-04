July 13, 2020, Pacific Ocean, International Waters: A record amount of plastic has been recovered from the largest ever ocean clean-up. Over the course of 48 days, an expedition to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch managed to haul an astonishing 103 tons of plastic from the ocean. The mission was run by Ocean Voyages Institute, a non-profit founded in 1979 to help preserve the world's oceans. The Institute's cleanup is the largest to date at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. (Credit Image: © Cover Images