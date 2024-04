June 15, 2023, Saint Petersburg, Russia: Maria Zakharova, Director, Department of Information and the Press, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, attends a session on New World New Opportunities: How to Advance Russias Positions and Approaches Abroad in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023 (Credit Image: © Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)