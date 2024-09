June 27, 2024, St. Petersburg, Russia: Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova seen during the session 'US Federal Reserve System: the highest degree of corruption' on the second day of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is the largest platform for dialogue between representatives of the legal, business, political, and law enforcement communities on issues of law in the interests of citizens, business, improving law enforcement practice, promoting legislative initiatives to develop legal culture and regulate the socio-economic sphere in modern conditions.,Image: 885628679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no