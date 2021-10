epa09496518 Cumbre Vieja Volcano continues spitting lava in La Palma island, Canary Islands, Spain, 29 September 2021. The river of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reached the ocean amid fears of a potentially dangerous situation due to the possible release of toxic gases. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt in the Montana Rajada mountains in the municipality of El Paso on 19 September. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO