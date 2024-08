August 14, 2024, Guwahati, Guwahati, India: Doctors of Gauhati medical college and Hospital taking part in a soliditary march condemning the brutal rape and murder of a 31 year old post graduate trainee (PGT) of R.G Kar medical college and hospital of Kolkata, India demanding exemplary punishment of the culprit involved in the crime in Guwahati on Wednesday 14 th August 2024. (Credit Image: © Dasarath Deka/ZUMA Press Wire)