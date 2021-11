Mii de albine au supraviețuit aproape două luni îngropate în cenușa vulcanului din insula La Palma

epa09575776 A handout photo made available by La Palma Bee Keepers Association that shows bee hives covered in ashes expelled by Cumbre Vieja Volcano, 600 meters away from the volcano, in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 11 November 2021. From a total of six hives, five of them have survived. All the hives were rescued from the area on 06 Novemebr 2021 by the local police and the Military Emergency Unit (UME). EPA-EFE/La Palma Bee Keepers Association HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES