Trucks are carrying the coffins containing the bodies of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force members and commanders during a funeral in Tehran, Iran, on April 5, 2024. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, his deputy, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, and five other members of the IRGC were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Iran-IRGC-Funeral, Tehran - 05 Apr 2024. Profimedia Images