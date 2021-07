epa09348069 Officers of the Hellenic Coast Guard check passengers documents at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, 16 July 2021. The Hellenic Coast Guard take over the checks that passengers boarding ships comply with Covid rules as of July 16th, according to a decision made by Greek Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis with the coast guard leadership. Minister said this will ensure that checks are thorough and vouchsafe the maximum possible protection of the passengers' health. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS