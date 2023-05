ZVECAN, KOSOVO - MAY 29: Kosovo riot police along with KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police, secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections, on May 29, 2023. Police fired teargas during clashes with ethnic Serbs protesting to demand the withdrawal of law enforcement officers from northern Kosovo along with new ethnic Albanian mayors. Erkin Keci / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM