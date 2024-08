JERUSALEM - JUNE 3: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich gives a speech, regarding the ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas, in front of the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 3, 2024. Smotrich stated that the ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden is “dangerous” and repeated his threat to withdraw from the government if the proposal is implemented. Saeed Qaq / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM