The Peace Palace, Carnegieplein 2, and International Court of Justice (ICJ), The Hague, The Netherlands. Tuesday 9th April, 2024. A small group and a little larger than yesterday, made up of Palestinian and Nicaraguan supporters, gathered by the Holocaust Memorial opposite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague this morning, in the second of a two-day hearing. The case was brought by Nicaragua against Germany. Germany has said Israel's security is at the "core" of its foreign policy, as it defends a genocide case brought against it at the UN court. Nicaragua has accused Germany of breaching the UN genocide convention by sending military hardware to Israel, and ceasing to fund Gaza via the UNs Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refuges (UNWRA) over allegation that a handful of its members were complicit in the attack of October 7 on Israel. As of 7th April 2024, Palestinians killed 33,667. Children: 14,000. More than 75,933 injured. Those official recorded missing and presumed dead under the rubble of Gaza: 8,000. 10 out of 33 hospitals in Gaza, partially functional. The West Bank: 460 killed, children 177 and 4,750 injured. Numerical source: Al-Jazeera. Photo caption. Male with large placard expressing his opinion during todays second-day of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing, the case brought by Nicaragua against Germany. © Charles M Vella/Alamy Live News. Profimedia Images