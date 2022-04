PRN01 - 19980624 - LAREN, NETHERLANDS : Sara Lee Corporation announced 24 June that it will donate works from its renowned art collection to five museums in Europe. The gift - including this pastel drawing by Edgar Degas - follows the company's recent announcement that it will give public arts institutions some 35-40 major paintings and sculptures by the French Impressionists and other popular artists of the modern era. One in a series of drawings that has long fascinated scholars, Russian Dancers (1895) will go to The National Gallery in London.