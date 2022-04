Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg give a press conference at the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 07 April 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ