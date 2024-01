Handout photo - U.S. Navy SEALs seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weapons bound for Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants in a raid last week where two service members went missing, the U.S. military said Tuesday. The SEALs boarded a traditional dhow sailing vessel near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components, including propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command or CENTCOM, which oversees military operations in the Middle East. Photo by U.S. Central Command via ABACAPRESS.COM