epa08873567 (FILE) - Then US Vice President Joe Biden (R) tours a Hutong alley with his son Hunter Biden (L) in Beijing, China, 05 December 2013 (reissued 09 December 2020). Hunter Biden, the son of US President-elect Joe Biden, said in a statement that the federal prosecutors in Delaware are conducting an investigation of his tax affairs. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL