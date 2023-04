Military members guard the outside of Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 14, 2023. At least three inmates were injured Friday in several shooting clashes at a prison in the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil, where six inmates were found hanged, and three prison guards killed this week, the prison authority said. AFP correspondents heard gunshots inside the prison and captured aerial footage showing five bodies lying on the ground of the penitentiary, the scene of Ecuador's worst prison massacres since February 2021.