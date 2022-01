epa04877016 Members of the Afghan security services inspect the site of a bomb blast that targeted the police checkpost in Kabul-Jalalabad highway in Sarhood district of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, 08 August 2015. According to local officials at least two civilians were killed and three wounded including a policeman by the roadside bomb in northern Afghanistan, which occurred on Sarhood district of Nagarhar on 08 August. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI