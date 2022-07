epa04920539 MQ-1 Predator drone craft perform during the media and guests day at the Lievarde Air Base in Lielvarde, Latvia, 08 September 2015. Two MQ-1 Predators and about 70 US airmen from the 147th Reconnaissance Wing of the Texas Air National Guard arrived at Lielvarde Air Base in the latest of a series of temporary aircraft and personnel deployments aimed at promoting security in eastern Europe and the Baltics. EPA/VALDA KALNINA