CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on December 11, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket payload consists of a lunar lander built by Japanese company iSpace and two robotic lunar rovers built by the United Arab Emirates and the Japanese space agency. The rocket launch will also carry NASA's Lunar Flashlight, a small satellite the space agency will use to map water ice on the Lunar South Pole. Paul Hennessy / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM