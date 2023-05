epa07465335 The head of Democratic Party Vladimir Plahotniuc pictured at a meeting with the President of Moldova Igor Dodon (not seen) in the State Residence in Chisinau, Moldova, 26 March 2019. The president invited the leaders of Parliament's fractions to discuss about scenarios of exit from political blockage. Four parties had won in Moldova's parliamentary elections on 24 February 2019, but no one get majority, and no government is formed yet on a coalition. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU