epa09666143 People wait in line for a COVID-19 tests at a testing center outside the Tel Aviv Museum in Tel Aviv, Israel, 04 January 2022. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on 02 January that he estimates tens of thousands will be infected with 'Omicron' variant. Israel has approved the administration of the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 60 as well as medical staff amid an increase of infections and concers over the 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The fourth dose will be offered on the condition that four months have passed since the date of receiving the third one. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN