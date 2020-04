epa08286538 (FILE) - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), informs the media about the update on the situation regarding the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), during a new press conference, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 February 2020 (reissued 11 March 2020). Reports on 11 March 2020 state Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak 'can be characterised as a pandemic'. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI