(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 6, 2021 Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, gestures making a heart shape inside the defendants' cage during her verdict hearing on charges of undermining national security, conspiring to seize power and creating an extremist group, in Minsk. Jailed Belarus activist Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care, as reported to AFP by her allies. A court in Belarus sentenced key opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, who led mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, to 11 years in prison on national security charges. Kolesnikova, a 39-year-old former flute player in the country's philharmonic orchestra and the only protest leader still in Belarus, has become a symbol of the protest movement in Belarus where Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after last year's elections, deemed unfair by the West.,Image: 741010988, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Belarus OUT, Model Release: no