epa10185345 Pope Francis attends the final day of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 15 September 2022. Pope Francis is on an apostolic visit to Kazakhstan, during which he met with the country?s head of state, held an outdoor mass at the Expo Grounds and came together with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral workers. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO