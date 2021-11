epa07572168 Belarussian army attack helicopters Mi-24 take part in a show of local armed conflict at the open air museum called 'Stalin's line' in the village of Goroshki, some 30 km from Minsk, Belarus, 15 May 2019. The show is devoted to opening 9th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Machinery, the Milex-2019. The exhibition runs from 15 May till 18 May with over 170 companies and enterprises participating from Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Germany, Italy, Poland, Serbia and South Africa. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH