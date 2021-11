epaselect epa09535721 Afghan women shout slogans during a protest to demand that the Taliban government allow the reopening of girls schools and to provide ample employment opportunities, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 October 2021. The Taliban promised on 18 October 2021, that they would soon allow all girls to return to school, after not allowing them to access to education in secondary schools following their reopening a month ago. The ban on reopening schools for girls and young people has caused uncertainty among the Afghan people, with criticism from women's rights activists who fear returning to the dark era under the former Taliban regime between 1996 and 2001. EPA-EFE/STRINGER