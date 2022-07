epa10079771 Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro attends a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in Warsaw, Poland, 19 July 2022. The European Commission (EC) has recommended that the functions of the minister of justice and the prosecutor general in Poland should be separate in a report on the rule of law published on 13 July. At the moment, Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish justice minister, also serves as national prosecutor, a dual-role that some claim could lead to a conflict of interest. EPA-EFE/RAFAL GUZ POLAND OUT