Aproape 70.000 de români s-au vaccinat anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore. Mai mult de 36.000, cu prima doză

May 14, 2021, Surrey, BC, Canada: A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. Gurdwara leadership reached out to the Sikh community and registered and booked a total of 800 people for vaccinations during two clinics held in the dining hall of their temple last week and Friday. The East Newton neighbourhood is an area that Fraser Health has identified as one where a high rate of COVID-19 transmission is still occurring. (Credit Image: © Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press)