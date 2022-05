View of a house damaged in an earthquake in Huatapi, Peru, 26 May 2019. An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck the area at 7:41 am local time. The epicenter of the was registered in the Peruvian Amazonia and was felt all over the country, as well as Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil. One person died and 17 others were injured in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/GUADALUPE PARDO / POOL