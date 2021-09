epa09473879 A man wearing a mask walks past a sign outside the headquarters of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer in New York, New York, USA, 17 September 2021. Vaccine advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting on 17 September to discuss whether Americans need another booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES