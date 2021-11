epa09250707 A boy receives a vaccine against Covid-19 on the first junior Open day dedicated to children between 12 and 16 years in Rieti, Lazio Region Italy, 06 June 2021. 120 Pfizer doses have been planned for the appointment. The Italian drugs agency AIFA approved on 31 May the usage of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for youngsters between 12 and 15 years old. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI