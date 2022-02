epa09767044 Canadian police distribute flyers warning particpants in the truck drivers protest to leave the area, during a protest by truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions that has gridlocked the city center, in Ottawa, Canada, 17 February 2022. The protest is against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers must be vaccinated. On 17 February Municipal contractors moved to remove protest signs and banners and police distributed warning to the particpants to leave the site. EPA-EFE/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN