Poliția din Brazilia a găsit în locuința unui fost ministru al lui Bolsonaro un proiect de decret care să anuleze rezultatul alegerilor prezidențiale

epa09343165 The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, speaks during the sanction ceremony of the Eletrobras Capitalization Law, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 July 2021. Bolsonaro sanctioned with some vetoes the Provisional Measure that regulates the privatization process of the state giant Eletrobras, the largest electricity company in Latin America, according to the Official Gazette of the Union published on 13 July. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves