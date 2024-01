November 15, 2019 - Warsaw, Mazovian, Poland - President ANDRZEJ DUDA appointed Poland's new government under to-date PM MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI in a Friday ceremony at Warsaw's Presidential Palace. In his address to the ministers, ANDRZEJ DUDA said their service benefited society and the Polish state. ANDRZEJ DUDA observed that most of the Friday-appointed ministers came from the previous government line-up, and said that made them "well-tested" in public service. "For the most part you are already well-tested in service for the country, in service for your fellow citizens, for our people and the Polish state," the president said. He also congratulated the new government and said he knew its work entailed numerous difficulties. Pictured: ANDRZEJ DUDA(President of the Republic of Poland),MARIUSZ KAMINSKI(The Minister of the Interior and Administration and the Minister-Member of the Council of Ministers). Profimedia Images