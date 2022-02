February 16, 2018 - Donbass, Ukraine - Crossing point between Ukrainian refugees and RPD near the gray area. the front line between Ukraine and the Donetsk People's Republic (RPD), the Mayorsk pass near Gorlovk. There are more than 10,000 people crossing the ''line of contact''. The inhabitants have to wait for long hours in difficult conditions. In Mayorsk, in case of medical emergency, it takes about 1 hour because of the snow for an ambulance. to get to the checkpoint. The waiting time can generate tensions among people, irritated by these conditions.,Image: 382473751, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * France Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia