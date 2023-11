The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, speaks during a plenary session in the Assembly of Madrid, on November 16, 2023, in Madrid (Spain). The cabinet of the autonomous president recognizes that Isabel Díaz Ayuso from the guest tribune of the Congress called yesterday son of a bitch to the president of the Government in functions while he was making his speech of investiture and justifies it by the accusations of corruption proffered by the socialist. That issue, together with the possibility that the leader of Más Madrid, Mónica García, will be appointed minister in the new coalition government of Spain, are two of the issues to be dealt with in today's session. This session will also debate the approval of the Law by which the Cybersecurity Agency will be created. NOVEMBER 16, 2023. Profimedia Images