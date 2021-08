epa09211144 Dozens of people try to cross the border fence separating Fnideq (Castillejos, Morocco) and the Spanish city of Ceuta, located in northern Africa, 19 May 2021, following the arrival of up to 8,000 migrants to Ceuta and the Spanish city of Melilla (also in northern Africa) in the last two days. Spain's Government considers that the massive arrival of some 8,000 irregular migrants to Ceuta from Morocco since 18 May is an assault on the border caused by the lack of control of the border by Morocco's Governmet and not a migratory crisis. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Siali