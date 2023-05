Președintele Aleksandar Vucici a plasat armata în alertă, în urma ciocnirilor dintre etnici sârbi şi poliţie, în nordul Kosovo. Anunțul făcut la mitingul de la Belgrad

BELGRADE, May 26, 2023 -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at a rally in front of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 26, 2023. In front of tens of thousands of supporters at the rally on Friday, Vucic announced he will resign from the leadership of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party on Saturday, to promote national unity at a time of crisis.,Image: 779500280, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no