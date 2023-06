March 10, 2023, Kyiv, Ukraine: Valeriy Fyodorovych Zaluzhniy utters farewell words at the coffin with the body of Ukrainian soldier and hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo, known as ''Da Vinci'', during a funeral ceremony on Independence Square in central Kyiv. Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi is a Ukrainian four-star general who has served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 27 July 2021. He is also concurrently a member of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.,Image: 762601740, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no