In this image taken from video, firefighters spray water on a fire at a residential building in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region has killed several people and injured others, authorities said Friday, in the second major fire accident in the country this week.