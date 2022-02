epa09789233 A handout picture made available by Belarus President Press-service shows Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko speaks with journalists during voting during referendum on constitutional amendments in Minsk, Belarus, 27 February 2022. A total of 5,510 polling stations are open across the country for over 6.8 million registered voters.The Belarusian Central Elections Commission (CEC) has said that it has found the referendum on constitutional amendments to be successful. EPA-EFE/BELARUS PRESIDENT PRESS-SERVICE /HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES