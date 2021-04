An undated handout photo made available by the Nanographics GmbH company in Vienna, Austria, shows a high resolution render of a SARS-CoV-2 cyro-electron tomography (cryo-ET) scan (issued 21 January 2021). Researchers have photographed SARS-CoV-2 for the first time in 3D, based on data from researchers at Tsinghua University in Beijing, who succeeded in extracting, scanning and digitizing SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in samples. The novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease, has been recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. EPA-EFE/ -- MANDATORY CREDIT: NANOGRAPHICS GMBH https://nanographics.at -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES,Image: 585054368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -- MANDATORY CREDIT: NANOGRAPHICS GMBH https://nanographics.at -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES, Model Release: no