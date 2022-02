epa09762948 A handout photo made available by Presidential press service shows general view of the tactical exercises on a shooting range near Rivne, Ukraine, 16 February 2022. The military command-staff exercises Zametil'-2022 (Snowstorm-2022) on the management of groups of troops during hostilities passes in Ukraine on locations of different regions of Ukraine amid escalation on the Ukraine - Russia border. EPA-EFE/PRSIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES