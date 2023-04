Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his wife Emine Erdogan (L) acknowledge the crowd during the unveiling of the AK Party’s Election Manifesto in Ankara, Turkey on April 11, 2023. Polls show him running neck-and-neck or losing to the secular Republican People's Party (CHP) leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in Turkey's Presidential Elections in May.