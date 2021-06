epa09207556 Theater-goers get their temparature check as they arrive to St Martins theatre in London, Britain, 17 May 2021. Britain is easing some coronavirus restrictions allowing indoor locations such as pubs, museums, galleries, cinemas, and adult group sports and exercise classes to reopen from 17 May. Also, legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors are lifted. British Prime Minister Johnson hopes to be able to lift the majority of COVID-19 rules by 21 June. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES