epa08897349 Policemen watch the arrival aerea of Madrid Bajaras International Airport in Madrid, Spain, 21 December 2020. Concerned about a new and more contagious strain of the coronavirus, the Spain government will enforce the coronavirus test to the passengers who come from United Kingdom. Most of the countries in the EU have suspended flights to and from the UK in the light of this mutated coronavirus strain. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR