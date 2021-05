Româncă prinsă în conflictul din Gaza: „Vecinii mei au primit telefon că le va fi bombardată casa. Am plecat toți”

epa09206846 People inspect the damage after an Israeli air strike targeting a car in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. Three Palestinians were reportedly killed after Israeli air strikes. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militant factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least ten Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 198 Palestinians, including 58 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER